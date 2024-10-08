Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമു​ഹ​റ​ഖി​ലെ കോ​സ്റ്റ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 7:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2024 7:15 AM GMT

    മു​ഹ​റ​ഖി​ലെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ബേ​സി​ന് സ​മീ​പം പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന അ​ഭ്യാ​സം

    coast guard
    മ​നാ​മ: ഈ ​മാ​സം 10 വ​രെ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖി​ലെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ബേ​സി​ന് സ​മീ​പം രാ​വി​ലെ 8 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 3 വ​രെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന അ​ഭ്യാ​സം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. പൗ​ര​രും താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രും മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ലു​ക​ൾ എ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​ക​രു​തെ​ന്നും കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Coast GuardTrainingBahrain News
