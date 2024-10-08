Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Oct 2024 7:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Oct 2024 7:15 AM GMT
മുഹറഖിലെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് ബേസിന് സമീപം പരിശീലന അഭ്യാസംtext_fields
News Summary - Training exercise near Coast Guard Base Muharraq
മനാമ: ഈ മാസം 10 വരെ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ മുഹറഖിലെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് ബേസിന് സമീപം രാവിലെ 8 മുതൽ വൈകീട്ട് 3 വരെ കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് പരിശീലന അഭ്യാസം നടത്തും.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയാണ് പരിശീലനം തുടങ്ങിയത്. പൗരരും താമസക്കാരും മുൻകരുതലുകൾ എടുക്കണമെന്നും പരിശീലന സമയത്ത് ഈ പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് പോകരുതെന്നും കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
