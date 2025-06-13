Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:56 AM IST

    ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്

    ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്
    മ​നാ​മ: വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്. വാ​ഹ​നം റെ​യി​ൽ ബാ​രി​യ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​രു​ക്കി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടു. ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsTraffic blockRoad Accident
    News Summary - Traffic jam following accident on highway
