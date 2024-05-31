Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2024 7:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2024 7:34 AM GMT

    ജ​ന​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    മ​നാ​മ: ജ​ന​ബി​യ​യി​ലെ 57 മ​ത്​ റോ​ഡു​മാ​യി ചേ​രു​ന്ന സി​ഗ്​​ന​ലി​ന്​ സ​മീ​പം ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത്​ വ​കു​പ്പ്​ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഒ​രു ലൈ​ൻ വ​ഴി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക.

    ഇ​ന്ന് ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക്​ ഒ​രു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ച്​ വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക.

    TAGS:Traffic
    News Summary - Traffic control on road in Janabiya
