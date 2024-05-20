Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 20 May 2024 7:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 May 2024 7:20 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ-​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വി​മാ​നം റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Air India Express flight
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ-​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വി​മാ​നം റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി. IX145 20MAY24 DEL-BAH, IX146 20MAY24 BAH-DEL സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​നു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് രാ​ത്രി 10.45നു​ള്ള സ​ർ​വി​സു​മാ​ണ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:manama.
    News Summary - Today's Bahrain-Delhi Air India Express flight canceled
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X