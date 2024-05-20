Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 May 2024 7:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 May 2024 7:20 AM GMT
ഇന്നത്തെ ബഹ്റൈൻ-ഡൽഹി എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനം റദ്ദാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Today's Bahrain-Delhi Air India Express flight canceled
മനാമ: തിങ്കളാഴ്ചത്തെ ബഹ്റൈൻ-ഡൽഹി എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനം റദ്ദാക്കി. IX145 20MAY24 DEL-BAH, IX146 20MAY24 BAH-DEL സർവിസുകളാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്. ഡൽഹിയിൽനിന്ന് രാത്രി എട്ടിനുള്ള സർവിസും ബഹ്റൈനിൽനിന്ന് രാത്രി 10.45നുള്ള സർവിസുമാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.
