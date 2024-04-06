Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightടി.​എം.​സി.​എ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    ടി.​എം.​സി.​എ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ടി.​എം.​സി.​എ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി മാ​ഹി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യുന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി മാ​ഹി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ടി.​എം.​സി.​എ) അ​റാ​ദി​ലു​ള്ള ജാ​മി​യ യാ​ഹ്‌​കൂ​ബ് അ​ൽ ന​ഫീ​സീ പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ 600 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. 20ൽ​പ​രം ടി.​എം.​സി.​എ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:manamathalasserymahi cultural association
    News Summary - TMCA Iftar Kit Distribution
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X