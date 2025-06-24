Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജൂൺ 25...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2025 1:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2025 1:08 PM IST

    ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജൂൺ 25 വ്യാഴാഴ്ച‌ പൊതുഅവധി

    മനാമ: പുതിയ ഹിജ്റ വർഷത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ബഹ്റൈനിലെ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾക്കും പൊതുസ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും ജൂൺ 25 വ്യാഴാഴ്ച‌ അവധിയായിരിക്കും. കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽ ഖലീഫയാണ് ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച സർക്കുലർ പുറത്തിറക്കിയത്

    TAGS:public holidayGulf NewsBahrain Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Thursday, June 25, is a public holiday in Bahrain
