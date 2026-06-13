ഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2026 12:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2026 12:45 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Heart attack: Thrissur native passes away in Bahrain
മനാമ: തൃശൂർ നാട്ടിക സ്വദേശി ലിജീഷ് (അക്കു- 42) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മാആമീർ മന്നായി സ്റ്റീൽ ഫാബ്രിക്കേഷൻസിൽ പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ സൂപ്പർവൈസറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: പുലാക്കൽ പുഷ്പ്പൻ. ഭാര്യ: ചിന്നു. മക്കൾ: കൈലാസ്, കാശിനാഥ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി. സംസ്ക്കാരം ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.
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