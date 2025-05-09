Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 May 2025 9:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 May 2025 9:28 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur native dies of heart attack
മനാമ: തൃശൂർ ചാവക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ഹരീഷ് (27) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോയെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
അവിവാഹിതനാണ്. അച്ഛൻ: നാരായണൻ. അമ്മ: ഷീഫ. സഹോദരൻ: അഖിൽ. സഹോദരി: ഐശ്വര്യ. കിങ് ഹമദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള ഒരുക്കങ്ങൾ നടത്തിവരുന്നു.
