Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    9 May 2025 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2025 9:28 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഹ​രീ​ഷ്

    മ​നാ​മ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹ​രീ​ഷ് (27) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം രാ​ത്രി കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു പോ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷ‍ി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    അ​വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​നാ​ണ്. അ​ച്ഛ​ൻ: നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ. അ​മ്മ: ഷീ​ഫ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ: അ​ഖി​ൽ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി: ഐ​ശ്വ​ര്യ. കി​ങ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    X