Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 1:45 PM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ഷി​ഹാ​ബ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ക​രു​വ​ന്നൂ​ർ പൊ​ട്ടു​ച്ചി​റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഷി​ഹാ​ബ് ക​രു​വ​ന്നൂ​ർ (48) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ പ​ക്ഷാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ കു​റ​ച്ചു​ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സ​ഫ​യ​ർ സി​മ്മി​ങ് പൂ​ൾ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സെ​ജീ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഫെ​ബീ​ന, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഷി​ജാ​സ്. പി​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ പാ​ല​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

