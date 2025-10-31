Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
31 Oct 2025 1:45 PM IST
31 Oct 2025 1:45 PM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
മനാമ: തൃശൂർ കരുവന്നൂർ പൊട്ടുച്ചിറ സ്വദേശി ഷിഹാബ് കരുവന്നൂർ (48) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പക്ഷാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി.
സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ കുറച്ചുദിവസമായി ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുകയായിരുന്നു. ബഹ്റൈനിലെ സഫയർ സിമ്മിങ് പൂൾ ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: സെജീന. മക്കൾ: ഫെബീന, മുഹമ്മദ് ഷിജാസ്. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ പാലക്കൽ അബ്ദുൽ റഹ്മാൻ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ബഹ്റൈൻ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
