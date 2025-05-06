Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2025 9:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2025 9:47 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    പ്ര​ദീ​പ്

    മ​നാ​മ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പോ​ന്നോ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ്ര​ദീ​പ് (41) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ബു​ദൈ​യ​യി​ലെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച് ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യ​മ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഏ​റെ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന പ്ര​ദീ​പ് അ​ൽ മൊ​യീ​ദ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളും നാ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsobituary in bahrainThrissur Native
    News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Bahrain
