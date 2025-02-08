തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
8 Feb 2025 2:58 PM IST
8 Feb 2025 2:58 PM IST
തൃശ്ശൂർ സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - thrissur native died in bahrain
മനാമ: തൃശ്ശൂർ ഹിൽപ്പാടി കൂട്ടാല്ല സ്വദേശിനി സുമിത സുന്ദരൻ (46) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. 14 വർഷമായി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: മേലേടത്ത് തെക്കേടത്ത് സുന്ദരൻ. മാതാവ്: കമലം. മക്കൾ: ശബരിനാഥ്, ശരൺ.
ഐ.സി.ആർ.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകർ എംബസിയുമായി കോഓഡിനേറ്റ് ചെയ്ത് മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു വരുന്നു.
