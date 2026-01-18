Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    രാ​ജീ​വ് മ​ങ്കു​ഴി

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഒ​ല്ലൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി രാ​ജീ​വ് മ​ങ്കു​ഴി(56)​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. നാ​ല് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി ഒ​രു കാ​റ്റ​റി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്ത് വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: സീ​വ​ർ​ണ, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: രാ​ഹു​ൽ രാ​ജീ​വ്, ര​ഹ​ന രാ​ജീ​വ്.

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
