Posted Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur native becomes homeless
മനാമ: തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഒല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി രാജീവ് മങ്കുഴി(56)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. നാല് വർഷത്തോളമായി ഒരു കാറ്ററിങ് കമ്പനിയിൽ ജോലിചെയ്ത് വരുകയായിരുന്നു.
മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ബഹ്റൈൻ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: സീവർണ, മക്കൾ: രാഹുൽ രാജീവ്, രഹന രാജീവ്.
