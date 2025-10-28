Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
28 Oct 2025 11:04 PM IST
28 Oct 2025 11:04 PM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram native found dead in Bahrain
മനാമ: തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. നെല്ലനാട് സ്വദേശി അജിത് കുമാറി (29) നെയാണ് അംവാജിലെ താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.
ബഹ്റൈൻ എയർപോർട്ടിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: അനിൽ കുമാർ. മാതാവ്: രാധാമണി. സഹോദരൻ: അരുൺ കുമാർ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
