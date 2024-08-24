Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:21 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2024 2:21 PM GMT

    വാഹനാപകടം; തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    മനാമ: റിഫയ്ക്ക് സമീപമുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ തിരുവല്ല സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. നിരണം മുട്ടേൽ പുത്തൻപുരയിൽ യോഹന്നാൻ മത്തായി (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. റിഫയിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ് ജാബർ അൽ സബ ഹൈവേയിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയാണ് അപകടം.

    റോഡരികിലൂടെ നടക്കവേ വാഹനം പാഞ്ഞുകയറുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: അന്നമ്മ മത്തായി. തുടർനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:death newsroad accident
    News Summary - Thiruvalla native died in bahrain road accident
