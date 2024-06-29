Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    29 Jun 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    29 Jun 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    35,000 ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ കേ​ബി​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം; നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​രെ ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്. 35,000 ദീ​നാ​റി​ന്റെ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ളാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ​ത്.

    TheftBahrain NewsArrest
