Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2024 7:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2024 7:20 AM GMT

    10,000 ദി​നാ​റി​ന്റെ സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ മോ​ഷ​ണം; യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    കേ​സ് തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി
    10,000 ദി​നാ​റി​ന്റെ സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ മോ​ഷ​ണം; യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​നാ​മ: വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ല​പി​ടി​പ്പു​ള്ള വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ 38കാ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 10,000 ദി​നാ​ർ വി​ല​യു​ള്ള ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്‍റ് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ എ​വി​ഡ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ സി.​ഐ.​ഡി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് കേ​സ് തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Crime News
