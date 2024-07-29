Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഹി​ദ്ദ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2024 5:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2024 5:11 AM GMT

    ഹി​ദ്ദ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഏ​ഷ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മോ​ഷ്ടാ​വി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു
    ഹി​ദ്ദ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം; ഏ​ഷ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹി​ദ്ദ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ (38 വ​യ​സ്സ്) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​യാ​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. കേ​സ് പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് കൈ​മാ​റാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:theftBahrain NewsAsian arrested
    News Summary - Theft in houses in Hidd Mekhla; Asian arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick