Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 July 2024 5:11 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 July 2024 5:11 AM GMT
ഹിദ്ദ് മേഖലയിലെ വീടുകളിൽ മോഷണം; ഏഷ്യക്കാരൻ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Theft in houses in Hidd Mekhla; Asian arrested
മനാമ: ഹിദ്ദ് മേഖലയിലെ നിരവധി വീടുകളിൽ മോഷണം നടത്തിയ ഏഷ്യക്കാരനെ (38 വയസ്സ്) അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഇയാൾ മോഷണം നടത്തുന്നതിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിച്ചിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് പ്രതി പിടിയിലായത്. കേസ് പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് കൈമാറാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായി വരുന്നതായി ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story