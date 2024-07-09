Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2024 5:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 5:10 AM GMT

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം; പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    53 വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്
    arrest
    മ​നാ​മ: വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 5000 ദീ​നാ​റി​ല​ധി​കം ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. 53 വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി നോ​ർ​ത്തേ​ൺ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

