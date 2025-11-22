Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    യു​വാ​വ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    യു​വാ​വ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    സൈ​ത​ല​വി ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്

    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സൈ​ത​ല​വി ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് (23) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ൽ ഒ​രു ക​ഫ്റ്റീ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ ക​ട​യി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല.

    മൂ​ന്ന് മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മാ​താ​വ്: ഷ​ഹ​ർ​ബാ​ൻ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​മാ​ർ: ഷെ​റ​ൻ ഭാ​നു, ആ​ബി​ദ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ട് പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Death Newsyoung manBahrain Newsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - The young man fell and died
