22 Nov 2025 9:36 AM IST
22 Nov 2025 9:36 AM IST
യുവാവ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
മനാമ: പാലക്കാട് വല്ലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി സൈതലവി ഷഫീഖ് (23) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. ഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ ഒരു കഫ്റ്റീരിയയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. ജോലിക്കിടെ കടയിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
മൂന്ന് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് ജോലിക്കായി ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയത്. മാതാവ്: ഷഹർബാൻ. സഹോദരിമാർ: ഷെറൻ ഭാനു, ആബിദ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ട് പോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.
