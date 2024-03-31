Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബഖുവയിൽ വാഹനം തലകീഴായി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2024 6:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2024 6:05 AM GMT

    ബഖുവയിൽ വാഹനം തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബഖുവയിൽ വാഹനം തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു
    cancel

    മനാമ: ശൈഖ്​ സൽമാൻ ഹൈവേയിൽ ബഖുവക്ക്​ സമീപം വാഹനം തല കീഴായി മറിയുകയും ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്​തു. അധികൃതർ തുടർ നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചതായി ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:VehicleOverturned
    News Summary - The vehicle overturned at Bakhua
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X