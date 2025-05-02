Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    2 May 2025 4:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    2 May 2025 4:13 PM IST

    പ്രോഗ്രസീവ് പ്രഫഷണൽ ഫോറം ഇന്ന് നടത്താനിരുന്ന പരിപാടി മാറ്റിവെച്ചു

    Cancelled
    cancel

    മനാമ: പ്രമുഖ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകനും എം.പിയുമായ ജോൺ ബ്രിട്ടാസിനെ മുഖ്യാതിഥിയായി പങ്കെടുപ്പിച്ചു പ്രോഗ്രസീവ് പ്രഫഷണൽ ഫോറം ഇന്ന് നടത്താനിരുന്ന പ്രഫഷനൽ മീറ്റ് മാറ്റിവെച്ചു. എം.പിക്കുണ്ടായ അപ്രതീക്ഷിത അസൗകര്യമണ് കാരണമെന്ന് പി.പി.എഫ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ പറഞ്ഞു.

    ക്ഷണിക്കപ്പെട്ട അതിഥികൾക്കും മെമ്പർമാർക്കുമുണ്ടായ അസൗകര്യങ്ങൾക്ക് ക്ഷമ ചോദിക്കുന്നതായും പുതുക്കിയ തീയതി എത്രയും വേഗം തന്നെ പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നതാണെന്നും ഭാരവാഹികൾ പത്രക്കുറിപ്പിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    progressive professional forum
    News Summary - The Progressive Professional Forum's event scheduled for today has been postponed
