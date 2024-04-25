Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT
സാമൂഹികാഘാതം ഏൽപിക്കുന്ന വിഡിയോ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചയാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The person who disseminated the video causing social harm was arrested
മനാമ: സാമൂഹികാഘാതമേൽപിക്കുന്ന വിഡിയോ ക്ലിപ് സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചയാൾ പിടിയിൽ. ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന് കീഴിലെ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് കുറ്റകൃത്യ വിഭാഗമാണ് പ്രതിയുടെ വിഡിയോക്കെതിരെ നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ ശിപാർശ ചെയ്തത്.
സാമൂഹികമായി മനുഷ്യർക്കിടയിൽ വിഭജനം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്ന ആശയങ്ങളാണ് വിഡിയോയിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നത്. വിശദ അന്വേഷണത്തിനും നിയമ നടപടികൾക്കുമായി പ്രതിയെ റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
