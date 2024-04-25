Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    25 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​കാ​ഘാ​തം ഏൽ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ഡി​യോ പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    A couple who forced the young woman to convert by threatening to publish her private pictures were arrested
    മ​നാ​മ: സാ​മൂ​ഹി​കാ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ഡി​യോ ക്ലി​പ്​ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്​ കീ​ഴി​ലെ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക്​ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​തി​യു​ടെ വി​ഡി​യോ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ ചെ​യ്​​ത​ത്.

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​മാ​യി മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ വി​ഭ​ജ​നം സൃ​ഷ്​​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ വി​ഡി​യോ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ശ​ദ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നും നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​യി പ്ര​തി​യെ റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്​​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    News Summary - The person who disseminated the video causing social harm was arrested
