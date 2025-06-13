Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:41 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2025 9:41 AM IST
വ്യാജരേഖ ചമച്ച കമ്പനി ഉടമകളെ വിചാരണ ചെയ്യുംtext_fields
News Summary - The owners of the company that created the fake line will be investigated.
മനാമ: സോഷ്യൽ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് ഓർഗനൈസേഷനും (എസ്.ഐ.ഒ) ലേബർ ഫണ്ടിനും (തംകീൻ) തെറ്റായ വിവരങ്ങൾ സമർപ്പിച്ച് നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി 230,000 ബഹ്റൈൻ ദിനാർ കൈക്കലാക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് പത്ത് സ്വദേശികളെ ഹൈ ക്രിമിനൽ കോടതി വിചാരണ ചെയ്യുന്നു.
കമ്പനി ഉടമകളായ പ്രതികൾ, എസ്.ഐ.ഒയിൽനിന്ന് 90,000 ബഹ്റൈൻ ദിനാറും തംകീനിൽനിന്ന് 140,000 ബഹ്റൈൻ ദിനാറും ലഭിക്കുന്നതിനായി വ്യാജ രേഖകൾ ചമച്ചതായാണ് പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷൻ കുറ്റം ചുമത്തിയത്.
