    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2025 9:41 AM IST

    വ്യാ​ജ​രേ​ഖ ച​മ​ച്ച ക​മ്പ​നി ഉ​ട​മ​ക​ളെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ ചെ​യ്യും

    230,000 ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദി​നാ​ർ കൈ​ക്ക​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി
    വ്യാ​ജ​രേ​ഖ ച​മ​ച്ച ക​മ്പ​നി ഉ​ട​മ​ക​ളെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ ചെ​യ്യും
    മ​നാ​മ: സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​നും (എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ) ലേ​ബ​ർ ഫ​ണ്ടി​നും (തം​കീ​ൻ) തെ​റ്റാ​യ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച് നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യി 230,000 ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദി​നാ​ർ കൈ​ക്ക​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് പ​ത്ത് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ ഹൈ ​ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ കോ​ട​തി വി​ചാ​ര​ണ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു.

    ക​മ്പ​നി ഉ​ട​മ​ക​ളാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ, എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ഒ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 90,000 ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദി​നാ​റും തം​കീ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 140,000 ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദി​നാ​റും ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വ്യാ​ജ രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ച​മ​ച്ച​താ​യാ​ണ് പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ കു​റ്റം ചു​മ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

