Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 31 March 2025 9:09 AM IST
    date_range 31 March 2025 9:09 AM IST

    നാ​ട​ൻ പ​ന്തു​ക​ളി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മെ​ഗാ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്

    നാ​ട​ൻ പ​ന്തു​ക​ളി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മെ​ഗാ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: ഒ​രു മാ​സം നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ന്ന നാ​ട​ൻ പ​ന്തു​ക​ളി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മെ​ഗാ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രം ഇ​ന്ന് ര​ണ്ടു മ​ണി​ക്ക് കാ​നൂ സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള കെ.​എ​ൻ.​ബി.​എ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ​െ​വ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​ബി.​എ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ​യ്‌​സും ബി.​കെ.​എ​ൻ.​ബി.​എ​ഫ് (എ) ​ടീ​മും മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വ​ള​രെ വാ​ശി​യേ​റി​യ മ​ത്സ​രം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഷി​ജോ തോ​മ​സ്, ക​ളി​ക്ക​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു സ്വാ​ഗ​തം നേ​ർ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് കു​രു​വി​ള, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മൊ​ബി കു​രി​യാ​ക്കോ​സ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി രൂ​പേ​ഷ് എന്നിവർ പറഞ്ഞു.

    X