Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 5:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 5:49 AM GMT

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​ട്ടി​ക​ പുറത്തിറക്കി

    ministry of labour
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ​സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ലി​സ്റ്റ്​ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടു. ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്​ എ​യ​ർ, നാ​സി​ർ സ​ഈ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ ഹാ​ജി​രി ക​മ്പ​നി, സി​ലാ​ഹ്​ ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി​ങ്​ എ​ക്​​സ​ല​ൻ​സ്, ഡേ​റ്റ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്​​ട്​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ, ലു​ലു ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ്, ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട്​ സ​ർ​വി​സ്, അ​ശ്ശി​വാ ടൗ​ൺ റ​സ്​​റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ്, മ​ക്​​ഡൊ​ണാ​ൾ​ഡ്​​സ്, ടോ​ട്ട​ൽ സി.​എ​ക്​​സ്​ ക​മ്പ​നി എ​ന്നീ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം​ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:CompanyEmploymentBahrain NewsMinistry of Labour
    News Summary - The list of companies that have given employment to more natives has been released
