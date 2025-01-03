Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    3 Jan 2025 12:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    3 Jan 2025 12:06 PM IST

    ബു​സൈ​തീ​നി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    ബു​സൈ​തീ​നി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    ബു​സൈ​തീ​നി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സും അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ​സേ​ന​യും

    മ​നാ​മ: ബു​സൈ​തീ​നി​ലെ ഒ​രു വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കു​ക​യും മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പൊ​ള്ള​ലേ​റ്റ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ദേ​ശീ​യ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച് പ്ര​ഥ​മ ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ ന​ൽ​കി. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:rescueBahrain Newsfire
