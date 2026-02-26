Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2026 9:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2026 9:27 AM IST

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഉം​റ സി​യാ​റ​ത്ത് യാ​ത്ര പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഉം​റ സി​യാ​റ​ത്ത് യാ​ത്ര പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു
    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഉം​റ സി​യാ​റ​ത്ത് യാ​ത്ര അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഇ​തു​വ​രെ ഉം​റ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ത്ത തി​ക​ച്ചും നി​ർ​ധ​ര​രാ​യ അ​മ്പ​തോ​ളം പ​രി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഉം​റ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​നാ​യി റോ​ഡ് മാ​ർ​ഗം യാ​ത്ര​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ ഫ​സ​ലു​ൽ ഹ​ഖി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര​തി​രി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​ല്ലാ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ഞ്ച് ദി​വ​സം നീ​ളു​ന്ന ഈ ​സൗ​ജ​ന്യ യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​റു​ള്ള​ത്. ബി.​കെ.​സി.​കെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ നൂ​ർ, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ, അ​ദ് ലി​യ പ​ള്ളി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും യാ​ത്ര​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:umrahgulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - The free Umrah pilgrimage was launched
