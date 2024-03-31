Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ തീ പിടിത്തം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2024 5:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2024 5:52 AM GMT

    ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ തീ പിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fire
    cancel

    മനാമ: മുഹറഖി​ലെ ഒരു ഫ്ലാറ്റിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം നിയ​​ന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കിയതായി സിവിൽ ഡിഫന്‍സ്​ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. ആർക്കും ആളപായമോ പരിക്കോ റിപ്പോർട്ട്​ ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ല. കുട്ടികളുടെ വികൃതിയാണ്​ തീ പടരാൻ കാരണമെന്നാണ്​ പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:FlatControlfire.
    News Summary - The fire in the flat was brought under control
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X