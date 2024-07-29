Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 July 2024 5:15 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 July 2024 5:15 AM GMT
News Summary - The delivery van is missing
മനാമ: സൽമാബാദ് റിയാദ് കോൾഡ് സ്റ്റോർ പരിസരത്തുനിന്ന് ടയോട്ട ഗുഡ്സ് ഡെലിവറി വാൻ (Reg No: 86030 )കാണാതായതായി പരാതി. ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 2.30 ഓടെയാണ് കാണാതായത്. വിവരം കിട്ടുന്നവർ അടുത്തുള്ള പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിലോ 33261718 , 39340241 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിലോ അറിയിക്കണം.
