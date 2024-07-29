Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2024 5:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2024 5:15 AM GMT

    ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി വാ​ൻ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി

    Missing
    മ​നാ​മ: സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് റി​യാ​ദ് കോ​ൾ​ഡ് സ്റ്റോ​ർ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ട​യോ​ട്ട ഗു​ഡ്സ് ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി വാ​ൻ (Reg No: 86030 )കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 2.30 ഓ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കാ​ണാ​താ​യ​ത്. വി​വ​രം കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലോ 33261718 , 39340241 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ലോ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - The delivery van is missing
