    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:40 AM GMT

    ര​ണ്ട് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി

    രാ​ജീ​വ​ൻ, റ​ഫീ​ഖ്
    രാ​ജീ​വ​ൻ, റ​ഫീ​ഖ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച ര​ണ്ട് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ചേ​ലേ​രി മു​ണ്ടേ​രി ഹൗ​സി​ൽ രാ​ജീ​വ​ൻ (55), കൊ​ല്ലം കു​മ്മി​ൾ ച​വ​റു​കു​ന്നി​ൽ റ​ഫീ​ഖ് സ​ലാ​ഹു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (44) എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ള സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Dead BodyBahrain NewsObituary News
    News Summary - The dead bodies of two Malayalees were brought home
