Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Aug 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ പ​മ്പി​ൽ കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ പ​മ്പി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് കാ​റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ത​ക​രാ​റാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക വി​വ​രം.

    TAGS:Petrol PumpBahrain NewsFire
