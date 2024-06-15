Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    15 Jun 2024 7:06 AM GMT
    15 Jun 2024 7:06 AM GMT

    ബ​സ് റോ​ഡു​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റി; ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബ​സ് റോ​ഡു​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റി; ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ട ബസ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ജി​ദ്ഹാ​ഫ്സി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ബ​സ് റോ​ഡു നി​ർ​മാ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സും ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പ​ട്രോ​ളും എ​യ്ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

