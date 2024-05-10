Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ടു​ബ്ലി​യി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ടു​ബ്ലി​യി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    ടു​ബ്ലി​യി​ലെ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ടു​ബ്ലി​യി​ലെ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് അ​ണ​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​ന​മെ​ന്ന് എ​ക്‌​സി​ൽ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - The building in Tubli caught fire
