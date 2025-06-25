Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 9:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 9:54 AM IST

    ഹിജ്‌റ വർഷാരംഭം ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ പൊതു അവധി നാളെ

    ഹിജ്‌റ വർഷാരംഭം ബഹ്‌റൈനിൽ പൊതു അവധി നാളെ
    മനാമ: പുതിയ ഹിജ്റ വർഷത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ചുള്ള പൊതു അവധി നാളെ ജൂൺ 26 വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയായിരിക്കും.

    രാജ്യത്തെ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾക്കും പൊതുസ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും. കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽ ഖലീഫയാണ് ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച സർക്കുലർ പുറത്തിറക്കിയത്

    TAGS:public holidaytomorrowhijri new yearBahrain
    News Summary - The beginning of the Hijri year is a public holiday in Bahrain tomorrow
