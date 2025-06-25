Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Jun 2025 9:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jun 2025 9:54 AM IST
ഹിജ്റ വർഷാരംഭം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ പൊതു അവധി നാളെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The beginning of the Hijri year is a public holiday in Bahrain tomorrow
മനാമ: പുതിയ ഹിജ്റ വർഷത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ചുള്ള പൊതു അവധി നാളെ ജൂൺ 26 വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയായിരിക്കും.
രാജ്യത്തെ മന്ത്രാലയങ്ങൾക്കും പൊതുസ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും. കിരീടാവകാശിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ പ്രിൻസ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽ ഖലീഫയാണ് ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച സർക്കുലർ പുറത്തിറക്കിയത്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story