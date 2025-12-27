Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മ​നാ​മ: ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വ് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കു​ട്ടി​മാ​ക്കൂ​ൽ ‘ഗ​യ’ മ​ന​യ​ത്ത് ചാ​ത്താ​മ്പ​ള്ളി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഷി​ബി​ൻ എം.​സി (26) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ജാ​ഫ​ർ ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി​യു​ടെ സി​ത്ര​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എം.​സി സു​രേ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു​വി​ന്റെ​യും (സ​ലാ​ല) ഷീ​ല​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി: ച​ന്ദ​ന. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി​യാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ഭ റാ​സ്റു​മാ​ൻ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് മെം​ബ​ർ ആ​ണ്. നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പ​ക​ൽ 11 മ​ണി​ക്ക് ക​ണ്ടി​ക്ക​ൽ നി​ദ്രാ​തീ​രം ഗ്യാ​സ് ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സം​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

