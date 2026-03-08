പത്ത് എമർജൻസി ഷെൽട്ടറുകൾ പ്രവർത്തനസജ്ജം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2026 11:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2026 11:20 AM IST
പത്ത് എമർജൻസി ഷെൽട്ടറുകൾ പ്രവർത്തനസജ്ജംtext_fields
News Summary - Ten emergency shelters operational
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിലവിലുള്ള പ്രത്യേക സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് സുരക്ഷാ മുൻകരുതലുകൾ ഊർജിതമാക്കി.
രാജ്യത്തെ 33 എമർജൻസി ഷെൽട്ടറുകളിൽ 13 എണ്ണം സജീവമാക്കിയതായും ഇതിൽ 10 എണ്ണം നിലവിൽ പൂർണമായി പ്രവർത്തനസജ്ജമാണെന്നും അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഏകദേശം 2,600 പേരെ ഈ ഷെൽട്ടറുകളിൽ പാർപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
