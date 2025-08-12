Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ടീ ടൈമിന്റെ പന്ത്രണ്ടാമത് ബ്രാഞ്ച് ഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ പ്രവർത്തനമാരംഭിച്ചു

    ടീ ടൈമിന്റെ പന്ത്രണ്ടാമത് ബ്രാഞ്ച് ഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ പ്രവർത്തനമാരംഭിച്ചു
    ടീ ​ടൈ​മി​ന്റെ പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ൽ ഹാ​ഷിം യാ​ക്കൂ​ബ് അ​ഹ​മ​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ജി.​സി.​സി​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​​ന്റ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പാ​യ ടീ ​ടൈ​മി​ന്റെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ൺ സൂ​ഖ് വാ​ഖി​ഫി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഹാ​ഷിം യാ​ക്കൂ​ബ് അ​ഹ​മ​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് പാ​ർ​ട്ണ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ മു​​ഹ​​മ്മ​​ദ് മീ​​ത്ത​​ലെ വീ​​ട്ടി​​ൽ, അ​​ഷ്റ​​ഫ് വെ​​ള്ളു​​വ​​ൻ​​ക​​ണ്ടി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

