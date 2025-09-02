Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 1:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sept 2025 1:58 PM IST

    സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫിന് അഭിനന്ദന ബഹുമതി

    സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫിന് അഭിനന്ദന ബഹുമതി
    എം.​പി ഡോ. ​മ​റി​യം അ​ൽ ദേ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്

    ബ​ഹു​മ​തി ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നും മ​റ്റ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നും മി​ക​ച്ച സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യോ​ടെ സേ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​തി​ന് സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​നു​മാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫി​ന് അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന ബ​ഹു​മ​തി. ഇ​സ ടൗ​ണി​ലെ ഐ​ശ അ​ൽ മൊ​യ്യെ​ദ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് അം​ഗ​വും രാ​ജ്യ-​വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ, പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ, ദേ​ശീ​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​നു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​മ​റി​യം അ​ൽ ദേ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി.

