Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    12 Dec 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 11:18 AM IST

    സ​പ്ലി​മെ​ന്റ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു

    സ​പ്ലി​മെ​ന്റ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു
    സ​പ്ലി​മെ​ന്റ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: സ​മ​സ്ത ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ​മ​സ്ത കേ​ര​ള ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ​യു​ടെ നൂ​റാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ സ​പ്ലി​മെ​ന്റ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം സ​മ​സ്ത പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സ​യ്യി​ദു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ സ​യ്യി​ദ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ജി​ഫ്രി മു​ത്തു​ക്കോ​യ ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ വാ​ഹി​ദ്ക​റാ​ത്ത​യും ചേ​ർ​ന്നു നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:BahrainPublicationSupplement
    News Summary - Supplement publication conducted
