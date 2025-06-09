Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightരാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 8:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 8:04 AM IST

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വേ​ന​ൽ​ച്ചൂ​ട് ക​ന​ത്തു​വ​രു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ​ക​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല 41 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തു​ട​ങ്ങി ക്ര​മേ​ണ ഉ​യ​രും
    Summer heat is intensifying
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് വേ​ന​ൽ​ച്ചൂ​ട് ക​ന​ത്തു​വ​രു​ന്നു. അ​ടു​ത്ത​യാ​ഴ്ച മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ താ​പ​നി​ല വ​ർ​ധ​ന​യും ക​ടു​ത്ത വെ​യി​ലും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത, ടെ​ലി​ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജൂ​ൺ 8 മു​ത​ൽ 12 വ​രെ ക​ഠി​ന​മാ​യ ചൂ​ടു​ണ്ടാ​കും. പ​ക​ൽ താ​പ​നി​ല 41 ഡി​ഗ്രി സെ​ൽ​ഷ്യ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തു​ട​ങ്ങി ക്ര​മേ​ണ ഉ​യ​രും. ആ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ മ​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ചൂ​ട് 44 ഡി​ഗ്രി വ​രെ ഉ​യ​രും. രാ​ത്രി കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ താ​പ​നി​ല 21 ഡി​ഗ്രി​ക്കും 26 ഡി​ഗ്രി​ക്കും ഇ​ട​യി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newssummer heatBahrain NewsHot Weather Season
    News Summary - Summer heat is intensifying in the country.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X