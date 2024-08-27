Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Aug 2024 6:10 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 Aug 2024 6:10 AM GMT
പഠന ക്ലാസ്സ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - Study class opening tomorrow
മനാമ: അൽ മന്നാഇ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റീസ് അവേർനെസ്സ് സെന്റർ മലയാള വിഭാഗം മുഹറഖസ്യൂനിറ്റിന് കീഴിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഖുർആൻ പഠന ക്ലാസ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി 8:30ന് ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ‘അമ്മ ജുസുഅ്’ ആസ്പദമാക്കി നടക്കുന്ന ക്ലാസ്സിന് സെന്റർ ദാഇ ഉസ്താദ് യഹ്യ സി.ടി. നേതൃത്വം നൽകും. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 37 300 884 399 64 700.
