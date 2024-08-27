Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 6:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2024 6:10 AM GMT

    പ​ഠ​ന ക്ലാ​സ്സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നാ​ളെ

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ഇ ക​മ്മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റീ​സ് അ​വേ​ർ​നെ​സ്സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ​സ്‍യൂ​നി​റ്റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പ​ഠ​ന ക്ലാ​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 8:30ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ‘അ​മ്മ ജു​സു​അ്’ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്ലാ​സ്സി​ന് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ദാ​ഇ ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് യ​ഹ്‌​യ സി.​ടി. നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫോ​ൺ: 37 300 884 399 64 700.

