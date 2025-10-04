Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 4 Oct 2025 10:35 AM IST
Updated On 4 Oct 2025 10:35 AM IST
News Summary - Students of Ibn Al-Haytham School embarked on a Dandi March
മനാമ: ഗാന്ധി ജയന്തി ആഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഇബ്നു അൽ-ഹൈതം ഇസ്ലാമിക് സ്കൂളിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ ദണ്ഡി മാർച്ച് നടത്തി. സത്യം, സമാധാനം, ശുചിത്വം എന്നിവ ഉയർത്തിപ്പിടിക്കുമെന്ന് അവർ പ്രതിജ്ഞയെടുത്തു. ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ സ്വച്ഛ് ഭാരത് ദർശനത്തെ പ്രതിഫലിപ്പിക്കുന്ന തരത്തിൽ ക്ലാസ് മുറികളിലും ഇടനാഴികളിലും ശുചീകരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
