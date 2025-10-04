Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2025 10:35 AM IST

    ഇ​ബ്ന അ​ൽ-​ഹൈ​തം സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ദ​ണ്ഡി യാ​ത്ര ന​ട​ത്തി

    ഇ​ബ്ന അ​ൽ-​ഹൈ​തം സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ദ​ണ്ഡി യാ​ത്ര ന​ട​ത്തി
    ഇ​ബ്നു അ​ൽ-​ഹൈ​തം സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ദ​ണ്ഡി യാ​ത്ര ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഗാ​ന്ധി ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ബ്നു അ​ൽ-​ഹൈ​തം ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ദ​ണ്ഡി മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി. സ​ത്യം, സ​മാ​ധാ​നം, ശു​ചി​ത്വം എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ർ പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ​യെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഗാ​ന്ധി​ജി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ച്ഛ് ഭാ​ര​ത് ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക്ലാ​സ് മു​റി​ക​ളി​ലും ഇ​ട​നാ​ഴി​ക​ളി​ലും ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:StudentsGulf NewsBahrain NewsIbn Al Haitham Islamic School
    News Summary - Students of Ibn Al-Haytham School embarked on a Dandi March
