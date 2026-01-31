Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    31 Jan 2026 8:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    31 Jan 2026 8:37 AM IST

    ഭക്ഷ്യധാന്യങ്ങൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്ത് വിദ്യാർഥികൾ

    ഭക്ഷ്യധാന്യങ്ങൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്ത് വിദ്യാർഥികൾ
    വിതരണത്തിനായി ഭക്ഷ്യധാന്യങ്ങൾ ഐ.സി.ഡബ്ല്യു.എ

    പ്രതിനിധികൾക്ക് കൈമാറുന്നു

    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ന്യൂ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾ ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ ശേഖരിച്ച് വിതരണത്തിനായി കൈമാറി. ശേഖരിച്ച ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ സ്കൂൾ അധികൃതർ ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി വെൽഫെയർ അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐ.സി.ഡബ്ല്യു.എ) പ്രതിനിധികൾക്ക് കൈമാറി. വിദ്യാലയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പ്രത്യേക അസംബ്ലിയിൽ വെച്ച് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെയും അധ്യാപകരുടെയും ഈ കൂട്ടായ പരിശ്രമത്തെ സ്കൂൾ മാനേജ്‌മെന്റ് അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു

