Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2024 6:46 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ണം ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു; പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​നാ​മ: വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 8,800 ദി​നാ​ർ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ന്ന​താ​യി സ​തേ​ൺ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റി​ന് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​യു​ട​ൻ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 35കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ക​യും ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്തു. മ​റ്റ് വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഇ​യാ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പ്ര​തി​യെ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ന് റ​ഫ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:MoneyTheftCrime NewsBahrain News
    News Summary - Stole money from the vehicle- Expatriate in custody
