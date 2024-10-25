Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Oct 2024 6:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Oct 2024 6:46 AM GMT
വാഹനത്തിൽനിന്ന് പണം കവർന്നു; പ്രവാസി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Stole money from the vehicle- Expatriate in custody
മനാമ: വാഹനത്തിൽനിന്ന് 8,800 ദിനാർ മോഷ്ടിച്ച കേസിൽ പ്രവാസിയെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മോഷണം നടന്നതായി സതേൺ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റിന് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ലഭിച്ചയുടൻ അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. 35കാരനായ പ്രതിയെ തിരിച്ചറിയുകയും കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുക്കുകയുംചെയ്തു. മറ്റ് വാഹനങ്ങളിൽനിന്നും ഇയാൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് കൂടുതൽ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. പ്രതിയെ പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് റഫർ ചെയ്യാനുള്ള നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
