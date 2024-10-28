Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightസെ​ന്റ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 7:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 7:38 AM GMT

    സെ​ന്റ് ഗ്രി​ഗോ​റി​യോ​സ് ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​ന് കൊ​ടി​യേ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​ലി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളും ഹാ​ർ​വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലും ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കും
    church feast
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സെ​ന്റ് ഗ്രി​ഗോ​റി​യോ​സ് ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ് ഗ്രി​ഗോ​റി​യോ​സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യു​ടെ വ​ലി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു​ള്ള കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് വി​ശു​ദ്ധ കു​ർ​ബാ​ന​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​ജോ​ർ​ജ് സ​ണ്ണി നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 28, 29, 30 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വ​ലി​യ പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളും ഹാ​ർ​വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലും ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ട്ര​സ്റ്റി റോ​ബി എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ChurchBahrain News
    News Summary - St. Gregorio's Church hoisted flag for celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick