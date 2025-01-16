Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 8:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jan 2025 8:14 AM IST

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ചറ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ചറ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ
    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ൽ ഹി​ലാ​ൽ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സി​ന്റെ സി​ൽ​വ​ർ ജൂ​ബി​ലി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ താ​ഴെ കൊ​ടു​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 39615250, 38809447, 33404343

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFree medical campSree Narayana Cultural Society
    News Summary - Sree Narayana Cultural Society free Medical Camp Tomorrow
