Posted Ondate_range 22 March 2025 7:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 March 2025 7:47 AM IST
ശ്രീനാരായണ കൾചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റി റമദാൻ കിറ്റ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Sree Narayana Cultural Society distributed Ramadan kits
മനാമ: ശ്രീനാരായണ കൾചറൽ സൊസൈറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ബഹ്റൈൻ പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗം മുഹമ്മദ് ഹുസൈൻ അൽ ജനാഹിയുടെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തിൽ നിർധനരായവർക്ക് ഭക്ഷണ സാധനങ്ങൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ആതുരസേവനരംഗത്ത് എസ്.എൻ.സി.എസ് നടത്തിവരുന്ന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെ എം.പി പ്രശംസിക്കുകയും മുന്നോട്ടുള്ള പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് എല്ലാവിധ ആശംസകളും നേരുകയും ചെയ്തു. ചടങ്ങിന് ചെയർമാൻ കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ ഡി, സെക്രട്ടറി ശ്രീകാന്ത് എം.എസ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
