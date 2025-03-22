Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
     ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ചറ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ കി​റ്റ്

    വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ക​ൾ​ചറ​ൽ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് അം​ഗം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹു​സൈ​ൻ അ​ൽ ജ​നാ​ഹി​യു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ർ​ധ​ന​രാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ആ​തു​ര​സേ​വ​ന​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​സി.​എ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ എം.​പി പ്ര​ശം​സി​ക്കു​ക​യും മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് എ​ല്ലാ​വി​ധ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ളും നേ​രു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ന് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​കു​മാ​ർ ഡി, ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്ത് എം.​എ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIftar KitBahrain Sree Narayana Cultural SocietyRamadan 2025
