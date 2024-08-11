Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 2:15 AM GMT
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 2:15 AM GMT

    സ്പീ​ഡ് ബോ​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ​വ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    സ്പീ​ഡ് ബോ​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ​വ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: സ്പീ​ഡ് ബോ​ട്ട് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. പ​ട്രോ​ളി​ങ്ങി​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ കോ​സ്റ്റ്ഗാ​ർ​ഡാ​ണ് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഖോ​ർ ഫാ​ഷ്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മാ​ണ് ജെ​റ്റ് സ്കീ ​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് കോ​സ്റ്റ്ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:RescueBahrain NewsSpeed ​​Boat
