Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 July 2025 10:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 July 2025 10:10 AM IST
സൗത്ത് ഏഷ്യൻ കരാട്ടേ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്; സിൽവർ മെഡൽ നേടി ആൽവിൻ തോമസ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - South Asian Karate Championship; Alvin Thomas wins silver medal
മനാമ: ശ്രീലങ്കയിൽ നടന്ന സൗത്ത് ഏഷ്യൻ കരാട്ടേ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ 14 വയസ്സിൽ താഴെയുള്ളവരുടെ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്കുവേണ്ടി സിൽവർ മെഡൽ നേടി ബഹ്റൈൻ ന്യൂ മില്ലേനിയം സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥി ആൽവിൻ.കുമിത്തെ വിഭാഗത്തിലാണ് നേട്ടം. മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ പണ്ടപ്പിള്ളി പുന്നമറ്റത്തിൽ തോമസ് ജോർജിന്റെയും ദിയ തോമസിന്റെയും മകനാണ്. ബഹ്റൈൻ ന്യൂ മില്ലെനിയം സ്കൂൾ എട്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥി ആൽവിൻ ഷിഹാൻ അബ്ദുല്ലയുടെ കീഴിലാണ് പരിശീലനം നടത്തുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story