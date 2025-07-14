Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    alvin thomas
    ആ​ൽ​വി​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ശ്രീ​ല​ങ്ക​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സൗ​ത്ത് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ക​രാ​ട്ടേ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ 14 വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി സി​ൽ​വ​ർ മെ​ഡ​ൽ നേ​ടി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന്യൂ ​മി​ല്ലേ​നി​യം സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ആ​ൽ​വി​ൻ.കു​മി​ത്തെ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് നേ​ട്ടം. മൂ​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ പ​ണ്ട​പ്പി​ള്ളി പു​ന്ന​മ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ തോ​മ​സ് ജോ​ർ​ജി​ന്റെ​യും ദി​യ തോ​മ​സി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ന്യൂ ​മി​ല്ലെ​നി​യം സ്കൂ​ൾ എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ആ​ൽ​വി​ൻ ഷി​ഹാ​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

