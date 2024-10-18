Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    18 Oct 2024
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 4:22 AM GMT

    സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് ബാ​ൾ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​തി​ഭ മ​നാ​മ മേ​ഖ​ല സൂ​ഖ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഏ​ക​ദി​ന സോ​ഫ്റ്റ് ബാ​ൾ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ 16 പ്ര​മു​ഖ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

